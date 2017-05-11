2017 BSO Live at Tanglewood Schedule

Performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra live from Tanglewood will air Sundays at 2:30 pm on WCNH 91.5 and WEVO 89.1 HD2 starting July 9th and running through August 27th.
Note: Due to license restrictions, we are unable to stream these performances online.
July 9, 2017
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Daniel Lozakovich, violin
Kristine Opolais, soprano
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5 in A, K.219
MAHLER Symphony No. 4
July 16, 2017
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
John WILLIAMS Markings, for solo violin, strings, and harp (world premiere)
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
July 23, 2017
Ken-David Masur, conductor
Nikolai Lugansky, piano
Aaron Jay KERNIS Musica Celestis
PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, Little Russian
July 30, 2017
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto
WALTON Belshazzar’s Feast
August 6, 2017
Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
MOZART Symphony No. 25
SCHUMANN Cello Concerto
SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2
August 13, 2017
Lahav Shani, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-flat, K.207
SCHUBERT Symphony in C, The Great
August 20, 2017
The Leonard Bernstein Memorial Concert
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3
STRAUSS An Alpine Symphony
August 27, 2017
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Katie Van Kooten, soprano
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Russell Thomas, tenor
John Relyea, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
IVES “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” from Three Places in New England
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9