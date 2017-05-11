2017 BSO Live at Tanglewood Schedule

Performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra live from Tanglewood will air Sundays at 2:30 pm on WCNH 91.5 and WEVO 89.1 HD2 starting July 9th and running through August 27th.

July 9, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniel Lozakovich, violin

Kristine Opolais, soprano

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5 in A, K.219

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

July 16, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Markings, for solo violin, strings, and harp (world premiere)

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

July 23, 2017

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Nikolai Lugansky, piano

Aaron Jay KERNIS Musica Celestis

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, Little Russian

July 30, 2017

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto

WALTON Belshazzar’s Feast

August 6, 2017

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

MOZART Symphony No. 25

SCHUMANN Cello Concerto

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2

August 13, 2017

Lahav Shani, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-flat, K.207

SCHUBERT Symphony in C, The Great

August 20, 2017

The Leonard Bernstein Memorial Concert

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

STRAUSS An Alpine Symphony

August 27, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Katie Van Kooten, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Russell Thomas, tenor

John Relyea, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

IVES “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” from Three Places in New England

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9