2017 Los Angeles Philharmonic Summer Schedule

Performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra live from Tanglewood will air Sundays at 2:30 pm on WCNH 91.5 and WEVO 89.1 HD2 starting July 9th and running through August 27th.

Note: Due to license restrictions, we are unable to stream these performances online.

July 9, 2017

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniel Lozakovich, violin

Kristine Opolais, soprano

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5 in A, K.219

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

July 16, 2017