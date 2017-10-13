2018 Election Preview: Congressional Districts 1 & 2

We preview New Hampshire's mid-term elections. While actual voting is a year away, a crowd of potential candidates is already weighing the possibilities. That's especially true in the First Congressional District: with an open seat and a reputation for being unpredictable. We find out more - also, an update on how President Trump's health care order may affect New Hampshire.
GUESTS:
- Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
- Paul Steinhauser - New Hampshire political reporter, and former CNN political editor.
This list reflects both candidates who have expressed interest in running and who have declared their candidacy.
Congressional District 1:
Republican:
- Eddie Edwards - Former Chief of Police for South Hampton, and former Chief of the N.H. State Division of Liquor Enforcement.
- Matt Mayberry - Former NHGOP Vice Chair.
- Andy Sanborn - State senator from Bedford.
Democrat:
- Dana Hillard - Mayor of Somersworth.
- Mark MacKenzie - Former AFL-CIO President.
- Mindi Messmer - State representative from Rye.
- Terence O'Rourke - Rochester city attorney and U.S. Army veteran.
- Chris Pappas - Executive Counselor from Manchester.
- Lincoln Soldati - Former Somersworth Mayor, and Strafford attorney.
- Maura Sullivan - Former assistant secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, and a Marine veteran.
Libertarian:
- Dylan Robinson - Army veteran.
Independent:
- Shawn O'Connor - Businessman from Bedford.
Congressional District 2:
Republican:
- Jack Flanagan - Former state representative and majority leader under House Speaker Shawn Jasper.
- Stewart Levenson - Physician from Hopkinton, and whistleblower for substandard care at the Manchester VA.
- Steve Negron - State representative from Nashua.
Democrat:
- Annie Kuster (incumbent) - U.S. Representative since 2013.
Libertarian:
- Justin O'Donnell - Political activist who worked on Gary Johnson's 2016 presidential campaign.
Governor:
Republican:
- Chris Sununu (incumbent) - Governor in his first term, and former member of the Executive Council.
Democrat:
- Steve Marchand - Former Mayor of Portsmouth, and 2016 gubernatorial primary candidate.
Libertarian:
- Jilletta Jarvis - Secretary of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.
