2018 Election Preview: Congressional Districts 1 & 2

We preview New Hampshire's mid-term elections. While actual voting is a year away, a crowd of potential candidates is already weighing the possibilities. That's especially true in the First Congressional District: with an open seat and a reputation for being unpredictable. We find out more - also, an update on how President Trump's health care order may affect New Hampshire.

Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital. Paul Steinhauser - New Hampshire political reporter, and former CNN political editor.

Current Candidates:

This list reflects both candidates who have expressed interest in running and who have declared their candidacy.

Congressional District 1:

Republican:

Eddie Edwards - Former Chief of Police for South Hampton, and former Chief of the N.H. State Division of Liquor Enforcement.

Matt Mayberry - Former NHGOP Vice Chair.

Andy Sanborn - State senator from Bedford.

Democrat:

Dana Hillard - Mayor of Somersworth.

Mark MacKenzie - Former AFL-CIO President.

Mindi Messmer - State representative from Rye.

Terence O'Rourke - Rochester city attorney and U.S. Army veteran.

Chris Pappas - Executive Counselor from Manchester.

Lincoln Soldati - Former Somersworth Mayor, and Strafford attorney.

Maura Sullivan - Former assistant secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, and a Marine veteran.

Libertarian:

Dylan Robinson - Army veteran.

Independent:

Shawn O'Connor - Businessman from Bedford.

Congressional District 2:

Republican:

Jack Flanagan - Former state representative and majority leader under House Speaker Shawn Jasper.

Stewart Levenson - Physician from Hopkinton, and whistleblower for substandard care at the Manchester VA.

Steve Negron - State representative from Nashua.

Democrat:

Annie Kuster (incumbent) - U.S. Representative since 2013.

Libertarian:

Justin O'Donnell - Political activist who worked on Gary Johnson's 2016 presidential campaign.



Governor:

Republican:

Chris Sununu (incumbent) - Governor in his first term, and former member of the Executive Council.

Democrat:

Steve Marchand - Former Mayor of Portsmouth, and 2016 gubernatorial primary candidate.

Libertarian:

Jilletta Jarvis - Secretary of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.

