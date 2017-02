All the annual hoopla about Super Bowl ad sales is a little different this year, since sales are way down. On today’s show we’ll look into what that says about media and politics.

Plus, time is money, it heals all wounds, it even flies. We'll speak with the author of a new book who investigates our perception of time, and how it affects our minds, our culture, and our bodies—often in ways you would never expect.

And, a new episode of the 10-Minute Writers Workshop with Caitlin Moran.