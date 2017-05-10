5.10.17: Bike Battles, Electrosensitives Seek Refuge in West Virginia, & iPhones Ruin Summer Camp

On today's show:
- James Longhurst is associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse – in his book Bike Battles: A History of Sharing the American Road, he reveals how the social and legal status of bicycles was debated even in the years before the automobile.
- "The Bike Knight" from producer Sophie Nikitas. You can listen to this story again at PRX.org.
- Steve Featherstone is a writer and photographer from upstate New York who made the journey to Green Bank, West Virginia where local skeptics are living alongside refugees from the electromagnetic age. He wrote about it for Popular Science “This West Virginia Town Has Gone Radio Silent.”
- Brett Berk is author of the article "How iPhones Ruined Summer Camp" for Vanity Fair, and the book "A Gay Uncle's Guide To Parenting."
