5.11.17: Overturning Supreme Court Decisions & Movies Written by AI

In late August Marvel announced that it would be celebrating Kirby week: in honor of legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby’s 99th birthday. But Jack Kirby, who died in 1994, wasn’t on good terms with company that distributed his work.

Even if you’ve never read a comic in your life - there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Stan Lee, the creator of characters like Spiderman and Iron Man. It’s less likely that you’ve heard of Jack Kirby.