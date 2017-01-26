Advocates Push N.H. Lawmakers on Paid Family Leave

Parents, doctors and child advocacy groups are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to support paid family and medical leave and help reduce the costs of child care.

Supporters of the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy lobbied representatives Thursday on two bills. One would establish a family and medical leave insurance fund allowing for up to 12 weeks of paid leave. The other would add $15 million to the state budget to help families pay for child care.

Both bills are primarily backed by Democrats but have a few Republican sponsors. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports family and medical leave policies in an NH1 News debate last year.

Supporters say the bills will strengthen the workforce and families.

The public can testify on both bills next week.