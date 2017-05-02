After a Decade of Saying No, N.H. Senate Poised to Support Marijuana Decriminalization

By 1 hour ago
  • KATJA RUPP, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The New Hampshire Senate, which has historically rejected proposals to decriminalize marijuana, took a step toward breaking that streak Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a measure by a three to two vote that would make the possession of three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana a violation rather than a crime. Under the bill, the first two offenses would carry a $100 fine with the third being a misdemeanor. Currently, the first offense could bring up to a year in jail.

But Matt Simon of the Marijuana Policy Project says with pot now legalized in neighboring Massachusetts and Maine - times are changing.

Here's a photo that captures the various quantity sizes of marijuana.
Credit Leafly.com

“It’s just a reality – marijuana prohibition is not going to become an effective policy," Simon said, who's been advocating for this for roughly a decade now. "Is this the best way for police and courts to be spending their time dealing with arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana?," he asks. "Most Granite Staters would say no and most legislators now are saying no as well.”

Sen. Jeb Bradley, who’s behind this new proposal, says reaching this amount was a compromise. The original bill, which was passed in the House 318 to 26, decriminalized an ounce. Bradley said not all parties involved are completely happy with the final product. That includes the state's Chiefs of Police Association.

Enfield Police Chief Richard Crate says most of the chiefs were hoping to settle on a quarter of an ounce or even 1/8th of an ounce.

"I don't think people understand how much drugs that really is," he said. "Public opinion has swayed over the years that marijuana isn't bad but we want to get that back, so that people aren't using these drugs, especially young people."

Bradley says he expects the Senate as well as the House to pass this. If that’s the case Governor Chris Sununu has said he’d sign it.

Tags: 
marijuana
Marijuana Legalization

Related Content

Police, Advocates Clash Over Pot Decriminalization Bill

By Apr 17, 2017
Flickr

  With Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on board, advocates for marijuana decriminalization hope this is the year New Hampshire joins its New England neighbors in removing criminal penalties for possessing pot.

But the measure is facing challenges in the Senate, where lawmakers aligned with police chiefs are working to water it down. Lawmakers, police and advocates agree some form of decriminalization will likely reach Sununu's desk. Up for debate, though, is what amount of weed will be decriminalized and how much discretion cops should have to make arrests.

N.H. Senate Weighs Whether to Loosen State's Marijuana Laws

By Apr 11, 2017
FILE

Several proposals to loosen New Hampshire’s regulations on the use of marijuana got hearings at the Statehouse Tuesday. 

N.H. House Overwhelmingly Passes Measures to Loosen State's Marijuana Laws

By Mar 8, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The New Hampshire House worked its way Wednesday through dozens of bills.

Among the measures approved are proposed changes to the state’s drug laws and public school funding.

NHPR’s Paige Sutherland has been covering Wednesday’s session and joins All Things Considered Host Peter Biello from the Statehouse in Concord.