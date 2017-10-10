After The Las Vegas Massacre: Guns, Gun Rights, Gun Control

After the Las Vegas massacre, the debate over guns is back, in Congress and in the Granite State. This time, there may be a narrow area of agreement: banning or regulating a device called a "bump-stock" that accelerated gunfire in the most recent mass shooting. Still, vast differences of opinion remain.

Nicole Fortune -- An attorney based in Hooksett. A former county prosecutor, she served in the U.S. Army in military intellligence and is the attorney for Gun Owners of New Hampshire.

-- An attorney based in Hooksett. A former county prosecutor, she served in the U.S. Army in military intellligence and is the attorney for Gun Owners of New Hampshire. JR Hoell -- Republican state representative from Dunbarton and board member of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition. He co-sponsored a bill that became law this year, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed weapon.

-- Republican state representative from Dunbarton and board member of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition. He co-sponsored a bill that became law this year, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed weapon. Robin Skudlarek -- Vice chairman of the Londonderry Democrats. She is a volunteer with the New Hampshire chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

-- Vice chairman of the Londonderry Democrats. She is a volunteer with the New Hampshire chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Jeff Woodburn -- Democratic Senate Minority Leader from Dalton.

"I'm all for changing those 'software' issues of policy and training. But there's going to have to be a little bit of give on the other side, too. If a gun person is going to submit themselves to training, licensing and extra stuff than they do now, maybe we need to talk about interstate acceptance of those training requirements so that maybe if you want to carry concealed it's not state-by-state, and you're always playing this guessing game." -- Ben Beauchemin of Wicked Weaponry in Hooksett.

The U.S. has the 31st highest rate in the world: 3.85 deaths due to gun violence per 100,000 people in 2016. That was eight times higher than the rate in Canada, which had .48 deaths per 100,000 people — and 27 times higher than the one in Denmark, which had .14 deaths per 100,000.

"I researched the strictly tightened gun laws in Britain and Australia and concluded that they didn’t prove much about what America’s policy should be. Neither nation experienced drops in mass shootings or other gun related-crime that could be attributed to their buybacks and bans. Mass shootings were too rare in Australia for their absence after the buyback program to be clear evidence of progress. And in both Australia and Britain, the gun restrictions had an ambiguous effect on other gun-related crimes or deaths." -- Leah Libresco, statistician and former newswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

The NRA's position on proposals to ban gun devices used by the Las Vegas killer.

Prior to the Las Vegas shooting, the Trump Administration had begun easing some gun regulations.

Conservative New York Times columnist proposes repealing the Second Amendment, and National Review columnist responds, calling it "barely a column," so much as a "brusque list of ill-considered assertions."