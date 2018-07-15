AG Identifies Man Found Dead in Rindge

Investigators have identified a man found dead off the side of a road in Rindge.

They say the death of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis, of Westminster, Massachusetts, is a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld pending further investigation.

The body was found off of Route 119 on Tuesday afternoon by a jogger. Chicklis was 20 to 40 feet from the roadside.

The attorney general's office says Chicklis' car was found at a supermarket parking lot in Rindge. Investigators believe he traveled from Westminster to Rindge between June 23 and June 25. They are seeking information on his activities on June 23.

(This post was updated with the man's identity and additional information from the AG.)