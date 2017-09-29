All-Time Highs for Fall Visitors Expected in N.H.

New Hampshire tourism officials are forecasting all-time highs for visitors and spending this fall season, with a good chunk of the travel occurring over Columbus Day Weekend.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism is expecting 9.8 million visitors to spend $1.5 billion throughout the fall. The figures represent increases of 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, over last fall.

The division says scenic drives and outdoor recreation will remain the most popular activities, followed by visiting farm stands, orchards, festivals, and family.

The division has refreshed its foliage tracker on Visitnh.gov, which uses a sliding bar to view the approximate color change weekly, and a map content box for updated foliage reports, photo opportunities, and scenic drives.