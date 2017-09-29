All-Time Highs for Fall Visitors Expected in N.H.

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Kimberly Vardeman / Flickr Creative Commons

New Hampshire tourism officials are forecasting all-time highs for visitors and spending this fall season, with a good chunk of the travel occurring over Columbus Day Weekend.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism is expecting 9.8 million visitors to spend $1.5 billion throughout the fall. The figures represent increases of 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, over last fall.

The division says scenic drives and outdoor recreation will remain the most popular activities, followed by visiting farm stands, orchards, festivals, and family.

The division has refreshed its foliage tracker on Visitnh.gov, which uses a sliding bar to view the approximate color change weekly, and a map content box for updated foliage reports, photo opportunities, and scenic drives.

Tags: 
Fall
fall foliage
Columbus Day

Related Content

Something Wild: What Discoveries Await When Those Leaves Finally Fall?

By & & Ross Boyd Oct 28, 2016
mwms1916 via Flickr

As fall comes to a close, winter imminent, there is a quiet that sweeps across New Hampshire. We celebrate the changing of the leaves but once they’ve fallen from the trees there’s really not much to look at before snowfall, right? Of course not! There’s always something waiting to be discovered in your back yard and this time of year is no exception.

'Pig Scramble' Protest Planned for Deerfield Fair Opening Day

By Sep 27, 2017
Youtuber Nadia Anne

For many New England families, the official signs of fall include foliage, apple cider donuts and a trip to the Deerfield Fair. But one Chester resident is hoping that she can convince people to think a little differently about one of the fair’s long-standing traditions: The Pig Scramble.

Durham Urges State to Follow Example on 'Indigenous Peoples' Day '

By 14 hours ago

The town of Durham is lobbying the state to adopt a new holiday.

Earlier this month, Durham became the first town in the state to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day - in lieu of Columbus Day.

Now town councilors there are urging the governor and state lawmakers to consider doing the same.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig says the debate in Durham was good for the community, and that a similar one could be good for the state.