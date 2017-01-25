America's Toughest Foreign Policy Issue: The Middle East

The new team in Washington inherits all the old challenges from the Middle East: threats from ISIS, the Syrian Civil War, and questions about the last administration's Iran nuclear deal. Our guests have, for years, worked as scholars, diplomats, and businesspeople in the Middle East. They discuss the challenges facing our new administration.
GUESTS:
- Jessica Tuchman Mathews- Distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie's president for 18 years, and was the director of the Council on Foreign Relations' Washington program.
- Jim Smith - Served as U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under President Barack Obama, and is the Executive Vice-President and Dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Aeronautics at SNHU.