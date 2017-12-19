Anticipating New Deduction Rules, Some N.H. Residents Want To Pay Next Year's Tax Bills Now

By 4 hours ago

City and town officials in New Hampshire are getting an influx in calls from people wanting to pay their 2018 property taxes early...in this tax year.

Under the GOP tax plan, residents will only be able to deduct up to $10,000 of their local property taxes in future federal tax returns.

Related: Scroll down to see a map of current tax rates in New Hampshire towns

Some people whose taxes exceed that cap are trying to pay their property taxes in advance before this year closes out.

Windham’s tax collector Ruth Robertson said they’ve received 15 to 20 calls already from residents trying to pay early. She said that's something that’s never happened in the two decades she’s worked there.

“I mean it could affect the taxes that come in every year to run the town if they get large sums of money for one year and not enough for the next – this is all new," Robertson said, adding that two residents have actually paid in full for two years as of Tuesday.

Officials in Hanover, Portsmouth, Bedford and Hampton Falls have also seen an uptick in people wanting to pre-pay their taxes.

Map: Tax rates in New Hampshire towns

Tags: 
Property Tax
windham
GOP Tax Plan

Related Content

Trump Gives Final Tax Pitch As GOP Lawmakers Reach A Deal On A Bill

By Dec 13, 2017

Updated at 7:29 p.m. ET

In making his "closing argument" for tax legislation expected to get a vote in Congress next week, President Trump announced that the changes would take effect early next year.

9 Sticking Points The House And Senate Have To Work Out In Their Tax Bills

By Dec 4, 2017

House and Senate Republicans have now passed two different versions of a sweeping tax overhaul. Their next step is to iron out differences between the two bills, so the final product can be sent to the president to be signed into law.

Senate Republicans Pass Massive Tax Overhaul

By Dec 1, 2017

Updated Dec. 2 at 11:57 a.m. ET

The Senate narrowly approved a $1.4 trillion tax overhaul early Saturday morning following a day of procedural delays and frustration.

The legislation, which would cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent and lower taxes for most individuals, narrowly passed in a vote of 51-49. Tennessee Republican Bob Corker was the only Republican to vote against the legislation, joining every Democrat and both independents in opposing the sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws.