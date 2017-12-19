Anticipating New Deduction Rules, Some N.H. Residents Want To Pay Next Year's Tax Bills Now

City and town officials in New Hampshire are getting an influx in calls from people wanting to pay their 2018 property taxes early...in this tax year.

Under the GOP tax plan, residents will only be able to deduct up to $10,000 of their local property taxes in future federal tax returns.

Some people whose taxes exceed that cap are trying to pay their property taxes in advance before this year closes out.

Windham’s tax collector Ruth Robertson said they’ve received 15 to 20 calls already from residents trying to pay early. She said that's something that’s never happened in the two decades she’s worked there.

“I mean it could affect the taxes that come in every year to run the town if they get large sums of money for one year and not enough for the next – this is all new," Robertson said, adding that two residents have actually paid in full for two years as of Tuesday.

Officials in Hanover, Portsmouth, Bedford and Hampton Falls have also seen an uptick in people wanting to pre-pay their taxes.

