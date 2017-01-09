Artful Resolution: Art Classes for the New Year

The New Year brings many resolutions, most involving food and exercise. Another way to renew one’s self is through art.

Children benefit from school art programs, but others must seek out these kinds of opportunities. There are schools all over New Hampshire offering programs for all levels and interests. Each of these institutions has extensive catalogs, but here are some of their more intriguing offerings:

AVA Gallery, Lebanon: AVA is located in an historic wooden building just off the town green in Lebanon. Noteworthy offerings this term include: Hot Wax (intro to encaustic painting) with Stephanie Gordon and Roman Mosaics with Carrie Franklin.

School of Art, Kimball-Jenkins Estate, Concord: This art school is also located at an historic property. The most interesting offering this term is: “From inspiration, to abstraction, to reality” with Robert Dorr.

Jackson Art Studio & Gallery, Jackson: People most often visit Jackson in winter for snow sports, but this studio offers opportunities for indoor activities during the cold months. For the artist who is trying to improve their technique, Lauren Sansaricq is teaching: “Understanding the Sky.” Also on offer is “Intro to Japanese Color Woodblock,” with renowned New Hampshire woodcut artist, Matt Brown.

New Hampshire Institute of Art, Manchester & Sharon: NHIA is the oldest and largest non-profit arts institution in New Hampshire, founded in 1896. In addition to undergraduate and graduate programs, it also offers high-caliber community education. Go to the Manchester campus for: “Bookbinding: One Needle Coptic Bound Sketchbook” or Sharon for: “Glass Fusing & Slumping: Jewelry with your Sweetheart.”

League of New Hampshire Craftsmen: The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen is one of the oldest and most recognized craft organizations in the country, and grew out of efforts, in the mid-1920s, to promote craft. The League offers classes at their Center Sandwich, Concord, Hanover, Littleton, Meredith, Nashua and North Conway locations. Make “Stacking Rings in a Day” in Littleton, or “Alcohol Ink Tiles” in Nashua.