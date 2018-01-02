Atheist Flag Takes Flight Above Ten Commandments Monument in Somersworth

By 5 hours ago

During a brief ceremony, Mayor Dana Hilliard, left, along with Richard Gagnon, show off the atheist flag inside City Hall.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

It was too cold for a philosophical debate about the existence of God.

“Maybe August next time?” joked Mayor Dana Hilliard on Tuesday afternoon, as a small crowd watched the atheist flag rise over the Ten Commandments monument on an ice-covered traffic island in downtown Somersworth.

The peculiar scene was the result of a compromise of sorts. Instead of bowing to pressure to move the religious monument to private land,  last summer Hilliard instead championed the creation of a Citizen’s Place, complete with a flagpole adjacent to the granite slab, which has stood on public land since the 1950s. Residents can request a turn at the flagpole, which is how Richard Gagnon came to raise a blue flag with a red “A” in the center on a freezing afternoon.

[Read NHPR’s previous coverage of this story here.]

While both men received some criticism for flying the atheist flag, they agreed it is proof of the city’s values of tolerance and acceptance.

“Let us come together, as believers and non-believers,” said Gagnon. “Judge us not by who we are. Judge us how we treat one another.”

“I think it looks nice,” he added.

The atheist flag will fly until the end of the month. On Feb. 9, the city will raise the Olympic Flag in support of Team USA.

Tags: 
atheist
flag
somersworth
dana hilliard

Related Content

To Promote Diversity, N.H. City Will Fly an Atheist Flag Over Ten Commandments

By Dec 4, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

On a small bit of land in Somersworth, New Hampshire, two very different symbols will soon share space. At ground level, a monument of the Ten Commandments, and just above it, the “atheist flag” will blow in the breeze.

The dueling symbols bring up questions of belief, inclusion, and the separation of church and state.

Manchester's Old Flag Thumps New Flags in Election Day Blowout

By Nov 8, 2017

Manchester voters opted for a new mayor on Tuesday, but decided to keep their old flag.

While the race between Ted Gatsas, the incumbent, and challenger Joyce Craig rightfully earned the most attention, residents of the Queen City were also asked to weigh in on whether to adopt a new city flag.

After Crowdsourcing New Options, Laconia Will Keep Its Old Flag — Thank You Very Much

By Dec 1, 2016

You’d be forgiven for not being able to draw Laconia’s official city flag from memory.

It doesn’t actually fly anywhere, so even most residents have never seen it. But an effort to redesign and reinvigorate the city flag is underway, and not everyone is happy about it.

 