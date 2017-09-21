Audit Raises Concerns about Education Funding Oversight

A federal audit of how New Hampshire manages federal education funds has found six areas of significant concern.

The U.S. Department of Education completed a fiscal review of how the state education department administers federal grants last fall, reviewing 19 areas. In its recently issued report, auditors rated the state satisfactory on eight measures and said it is meeting requirements, but should make improvements, in five other areas.

One of the six problem areas was making sure that schools are using money for authorized purposes. The audit said the lack of fiscal oversight creates a significant risk for mismanagement of funds, which could lead to waste or fraud.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelbut, who took over in February, says the concerns have been addressed.

U.S. Department of Education
Frank Edelblut
Department of Education
Education Funding

