Authorities I.D. Likely Serial Killer Behind Two New Hampshire Cold Cases

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has identified the man they think was behind two decades-old New Hampshire cold-cases.

Prosecutors believe Bob Evans, who went by at least four other aliases, was behind the disappearance of Denise Beaudin from Manchester in 1981. They also believe he was the murderer of four people whose bodies were found in Allenstown New Hampshire. One of the Allenstown victims was a child who shares Evans' DNA.

Both cases date back to the 1980s.

NHPR Reporter Jason Moon joined All Things Considered Host Peter Biello to discuss the release of this new information.

Assistant attorney general Jeffrey Strelzin says prosecutors hope the release of this information will help to finally identify the bodies found in Allenstown.

“Normally we start with the identity of our victims and that leads us to the killer," said Strelzin, "here we are confident that we have our killer, now we want to identify our victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit.