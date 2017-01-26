Authorities I.D. Likely Serial Killer Behind Two New Hampshire Cold Cases

By 53 minutes ago
  • Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin presented the new information to reporters Thursday morning.
    Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin presented the new information to reporters Thursday morning.
    Jason Moon for NHPR

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has identified the man they think was behind two decades-old New Hampshire cold-cases.

Prosecutors believe Bob Evans, who went by at least four other aliases, was behind the disappearance of Denise Beaudin from Manchester in 1981. They also believe he was the murderer of four people whose bodies were found in Allenstown New Hampshire. One of the Allenstown victims was a child who shares Evans' DNA.

Both cases date back to the 1980s.

NHPR Reporter Jason Moon joined All Things Considered Host Peter Biello to discuss the release of this new information.

The Allenstown victims remain unidentified.

Assistant attorney general Jeffrey Strelzin says prosecutors hope the release of this information will help to finally identify the bodies found in Allenstown.

“Normally we start with the identity of our victims and that leads us to the killer," said Strelzin, "here we are confident that we have our killer, now we want to identify our victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit.

Tags: 
Cold Case Unit
Crime

Related Content

New Details of Bear Brook Homicide Victims Released

By Nov 17, 2015

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released new information Tuesday about four unidentified people found dead in 1985 and 2000 in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati announced the release of new composite images of the four victims that officials hope will make it easier to identify them. Agati also released new information about where the victims -- one adult woman and three children -- likely lived. 

N.H. Cold Case Unit Seals First Conviction With Guilty Plea

By Jul 1, 2015
JAMES A. KIMBLE/POOL PHOTO

Arthur Collins of Manchester was sentenced to 30-years-to-life in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder Wednesday at the Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.

The 46-year-old handyman told the judge that he fatally shot George Jodoin 14 years ago while Jodoin was sleeping in bed at home in Auburn.