Authorities to Search Home of N.H. Woman Who Went Missing in 1981

Law enforcement officials are searching the former home of a New Hampshire woman who went missing more than 35 years ago.

Denise Beaudin was last seen in November of 1981. Law enforcement officials recently announced a renewed criminal investigation after receiving new information about the fate of the then 23-year-old woman.

The attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that authorities will search 925 Hayward Street in Manchester, where Beaudin lived with her boyfriend Robert Evans.

Authorities say the search could last several days and is being conducted with assistance from the FBI.

Several streets in the area will be closed off to traffic during the search.