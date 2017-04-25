Bike Sharing Program Headed For Manchester

A bike share program in Manchester could be underway as early as June 1.

Carol Gayman is the engine behind the project. She lives in Manchester, where she rides her bike and works at the YMCA. Manchester is not known for its spending on public goods.

"We needed all private sponsorship dollars for this project to work in Manchester," Gayman said. After 18 months hustling for those sponsorships, Gayman says she’s "99.9 percent certain that as of May 2, it will get the nod from the full board of mayor and alderman."

If everything goes according to plan, there will be five bikes at each of six locations around the city. Rentals will cost $2 an hour.