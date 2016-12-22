Bill Proposes Involuntary Psychiatric Commitment for Severe Addiction

A bill in the New Hampshire legislature could make it legal to hospitalize someone against their will because of a drug addiction. The bill would amend the state law that allows authorities to involuntarily commit people suffering from a serious mental illness who pose a threat to themselves.

Republic Senator Jeb Bradley says he proposed the bill after he spoke with the family of someone who died of an overdose.

"I would argue that addiction to heroin - especially in this day and age when fentanyl is part of it and it's so strong - that involuntary commitment for a known user by a family is something that we ought to at least consider," says Bradley.

Bradley says the bill has a narrow focus that aims to balance personal privacy with a family's desire to help a loved one who's in danger of dying of an overdose. It's unclear what effect these types of commitments could have on the state psychiatric hospital, which already has a backlog of patients waiting in emergency rooms around the state. 

Dangerous Ends
opioids
Addiction

Related Content

Physician Assistant Who Over-Prescribed Opioids Loses License Permanently

By Dec 14, 2016
Brian Wallstin/NHPR

A physician assistant sanctioned a year ago for improperly prescribing narcotic painkillers has been ordered to surrender his license permanently. 

Chris Clough, a long-time employee of the state's largest chain of pain clinics, failed to abide by restrictions placed on his license two years ago, according to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine.

Hope for N.H. Recovery Already Serving Hundreds at New Manchester Space

By Dec 9, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A new peer recovery center for addiction has opened its doors in Manchester. In the past week, the nonprofit Hope for New Hampshire Recovery has seen roughly 230 people a day. 

Federal Money to Combat Opioid Epidemic Likely to Come New Hampshire's Way

By Dec 7, 2016
FILE

Federal legislation aimed at helping states struggling with the opioid epidemic is headed to President Obama’s desk. That’s after the U.S. Senate Wednesday passed the proposal 94 to 5.