Bill to Raise Marriage Age Clears N.H. House

With no debate, the GOP-controlled New Hampshire House approved a bill on Tuesday to raise the legal marriage age in the state to 16.

Currently, girls as young as 13 and boys at 14 can get married with a judge’s consent. Last year, Republicans in the House voted down a measure to set the age at 18, citing concerns over how it may impact young members of the military and their spouses.

Backers of the higher age say it helps protect young women from ending up in potentially abusive marriages.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. Governor Chris Sununu says he will sign the measure if it reaches his desk.