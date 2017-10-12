Bill From Shaheen, Collins, Sets up Diabetes Commission

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Tomwsulcer / Wikimedia Commons

A bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that would establish a national commission of health care experts on diabetes care and prevention is headed to President Donald Trump's desk.

Shaheen, a Democrat, and Collins, a Republican, say the legislation would bring together public and private sector experts, clinical endocrinologists and others involved in diabetes research and treatment to focus on improving education, care delivery and patient outcomes.

The bill has passed the House; it passed the Senate in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and another 79 million have pre-diabetes.

Tags: 
Susan Collins
Jeanne Shaheen
Diabetes

Related Content

Shaheen, Hassan to Hold News Conference on Health Care Bill

By Sep 25, 2017
Todd Bookman / NHPR

Democratic New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are holding a news conference to highlight what they call the "devastating impact" that the latest GOP health care bill would have on state residents.

The senators say there are provisions that would make health insurance unaffordable for millions. They want Republicans to instead restart bipartisan negotiations on health care.

They're holding a news conference at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Monday morning.

Politicians, Law Enforcement Say Early Childhood Intervention is Key in N.H.'s Opioid Fight

By Sep 22, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

National politicians, local law enforcement and education officials met in Manchester Friday to promote the importance of early childhood education in the state’s fight against opioids.

Battling Diabetes, The "Chronic Epidemic Of The Millenium"

By The Exchange Jun 11, 2014
Melissa Wiese / Flickr/CC

Diabetes has been called “the chronic epidemic of the millennium.” Our panel looks at why this is so, changes in management of this disease, and promising research in the field.

GUESTS: