Biomass Energy in New Hampshire: Burning Organic Matter for Heat and Electricity

By The Exchange 43 minutes ago
Many New Hampshire households use wood pellet stoves for heat, but now towns, schools, and businesses are turning to biomass to generate heat and electricity. But questions abound about the sustainability, and carbon output, of this alternative energy source.  

GUESTS:

  • John Gunn - Researcher and assistant professor at UNH in forest management, and was a senior program leader at the Manomet Center for Conservation Sciences. 
  • Charlie Niebling - A partner with Innovative Natural Resource Solutions, which assists New Hampshire businesses, non-profits, and government clients in natural resource management.  
  • John Upton - Senior science writer at Climate Central, with more than a decade of international reporting experience in global climate policy, oceans research, and wood energy. 
  • Richard Roy - Forester, and  supervisor of communication and controls at Eversource Energy, which runs the Northern Wood Power biomass unit at Schiller Station in Portsmouth. 
Biomass Project Has Received 151,000 Deliveries Since 2006

By Dec 14, 2015
New Hampshire's largest utility says its biomass project in Portsmouth has received more than 151,000 deliveries of wood chips from local foresters to support 150 to 200 jobs as it gets ready to enter its 10th year of operation.

When Eversource's Northern Wood Power unit became operational in December 2006, it permanently replaced a 50-megawatt coal-burning boiler with a system that uses clean wood chips for fuel.

It generates enough electricity to power approximately 50,000 New Hampshire homes and reduces air emissions.

Feds Fine Original Developer Of Berlin Biomass Plant $3 Million

By Chris Jensen Apr 4, 2016

Michael Bartoszek, the original developer of the Berlin biomass plant, has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $3 million to settle charges he violated regulations, including misleading investors about the prospects and financial condition of his company, Laidlaw Energy Group.

Wood Pellets' Swift Rise Tests Supply Chain

By Dec 29, 2014
D-Kuru/Wikimedia Commons

The number of homes in New Hampshire using wood for heat has more than doubled over the last decade, from 3.8 percent in 2005 to 8.6 percent in 2013.

Much of that increase comes from wood pellets. Pellets have advantages over cord-wood – they are less work and burn more cleanly – and are cheaper than fuel oil or propane.

But the fuel’s rapid growth has meant the pellet industry has earned a few black-eyes from the occasional shortage, and manufacturers and retailers are struggling to figure out how to smooth out their supply chain.