Biomass Energy in New Hampshire: Burning Organic Matter for Heat and Electricity

Many New Hampshire households use wood pellet stoves for heat, but now towns, schools, and businesses are turning to biomass to generate heat and electricity. But questions abound about the sustainability, and carbon output, of this alternative energy source.
GUESTS:
- John Gunn - Researcher and assistant professor at UNH in forest management, and was a senior program leader at the Manomet Center for Conservation Sciences.
- Charlie Niebling - A partner with Innovative Natural Resource Solutions, which assists New Hampshire businesses, non-profits, and government clients in natural resource management.
- John Upton - Senior science writer at Climate Central, with more than a decade of international reporting experience in global climate policy, oceans research, and wood energy.
- Richard Roy - Forester, and supervisor of communication and controls at Eversource Energy, which runs the Northern Wood Power biomass unit at Schiller Station in Portsmouth.