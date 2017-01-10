Biomass Energy in New Hampshire: Burning Organic Matter for Heat and Electricity

New Hampshire's largest utility says its biomass project in Portsmouth has received more than 151,000 deliveries of wood chips from local foresters to support 150 to 200 jobs as it gets ready to enter its 10th year of operation.

When Eversource's Northern Wood Power unit became operational in December 2006, it permanently replaced a 50-megawatt coal-burning boiler with a system that uses clean wood chips for fuel.

It generates enough electricity to power approximately 50,000 New Hampshire homes and reduces air emissions.