Biotech, Bobcats, & Batteries: New Hampshire Science Stories of the Year

We discuss the top stories in science, technology, the environment and energy in New Hampshire: a new biotech manufacturing institute in Manchester; Dyn hacked by the "internet of things"; and how GMOs may help slow the spread of Lyme disease. We also look at top energy and environment stories, plus advances in indoor farming.

GUESTS:

David Brooks - reporter for the Concord Monitor and blogger at Granite Geek.

- reporter for the Concord Monitor and blogger at Granite Geek. Sam Evans-Brown - host of NHPR's Outside/In, a show about the natural world and how we use it.

The Science Cafe will discuss Cybersecurity on Wednesday, January 4, from 6-8pm at Killarney's Irish Pub,

in Nashua.

Here's a 90-second video explaining CRISPR: