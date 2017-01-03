Related Program: 
Biotech, Bobcats, & Batteries: New Hampshire Science Stories of the Year

By The Exchange 17 minutes ago
  • Pexels

 We discuss the top stories in science, technology, the environment and energy in New Hampshire:  a new biotech manufacturing institute in Manchester; Dyn hacked by the "internet of things"; and how GMOs may help slow the spread of Lyme disease.  We also look at top energy and environment stories, plus advances in indoor farming. 

GUESTS: 

  • David Brooks - reporter for the Concord Monitor and blogger at Granite Geek. 
  • Sam Evans-Brown -  host of NHPR's Outside/In, a show about the natural world and how we use it. 

The Science Cafe will discuss Cybersecurity on Wednesday, January 4, from 6-8pm at Killarney's Irish Pub,

in Nashua.

Here's a 90-second video explaining CRISPR:

Granite Geek: The DDOS Attack on Dyn and the Internet of Things

By Oct 25, 2016
jdurham / Morguefile

Last week, the Manchester-based company Dyn was the subject of a DDOS cyberattack that brought down major websites like Twitter and the Boston Globe for several hours. It’s the kind of attack that can essentially hijack devices connected to the internet and turn them all against a specific target.  And it can happen again.

Dept. Of Defense Funds New Bio-Research, Manufacturing Institute In Manchester

By Dec 21, 2016
Allegra Boverman/NHPR

New Hampshire has been awarded $80 million from the federal government to build a bio research and manufacturing institute in Manchester. 

The money, which was granted by the U.S. Department of Defense, will create a new institute to develop and bio-manufacture tissues and organs that can be transplanted into patients - particularly wounded military veterans. 

 