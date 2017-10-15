Bombing In Somalia Kills Dozens; Death Toll Expected To Rise

The death toll from a truck bomb in Somalia's capitol has risen to 85 — with some estimates putting it at more than twice that – and more than 200 injured. Officials caution the numbers would continue to rise.

The massive explosion was set off Saturday on a busy street close to the foreign ministry in Mogadishu and detonated outside of the Safari Hotel. Several building were destroyed in the blast, reducing them to burning piles of rubble and twisted metal.

A second improvised explosive device erupted in the Medina district two hours later, reports NPR's Eyder Peralta to our Newscast unit.

Residents and emergency responders said the twin blasts are one of the biggest attacks the city has ever experienced.

"In our 10 year experience as the first responder in #Mogadishu, we haven't seen anything like this," Aamin Ambulance workers tweeted amid the devastation.

Families and rescue workers continue to search through the wreckage. Hours after the blast many took to social media to report burned bodies that remained on the road.

In an address to the nation, President Mohamed Farmaajo declared three days of mourning "for innocent victims." He also called on residents to donate blood and pray.

"Today's horrific attack proves our enemy will stop at nothing," Farmaajo said, adding, "Let's unite against terror."

"Terror won't win," he exclaimed in a separate tweet.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack. But The Associated Press reports the Somalian government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the attack it called a "national disaster."

The Islamist group has often targeted Mogadishu and Farmaajo has made fighting the group one of his top priorities.

In a statement, United States officials condemned "in the strongest terms the October 14 terrorist attacks that killed and injured scores of innocent Somalis in Mogadishu."

