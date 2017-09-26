Border Patrol Carry Out Another Immigration Checkpoint In White Mountains

An immigration checkpoint along Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, N.H.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are again staging an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire, approximately 75 miles from the international border.

In August, Border Patrol agents detained 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors, during a weekend checkpoint. The majority of those detained were for overstaying their visas.

Thirty legal U.S. residents were also arrested by the Woodstock Police Department for various drug and alcohol related offenses.

“It’s another tool that helps us accomplish our mission,” says Bradley Curtis, a division chief for U.S. Customs, based in Swanton, Vermont. He says officials are ramping up these types of sweeps following an executive order issued by the Trump Administration. Curtis declined to comment on how long the current checkpoint, which began on Tuesday, would be in place, but stated there would likely be more events this year.

Under Federal rules, Border Patrol agents can set up these types of roadblocks within 100 miles of an international or coastal border. Civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, have unsuccessfully challenged those guidelines, arguing they violate Fourth Amendment protections against illegal search and seizure.

Three Children Among 25 Undocumented Immigrants Detained At N.H. Highway Checkpoint

By Aug 30, 2017
U.S. Border Patrol agents staged a weekend checkpoint on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire over the weekend, resulting in the detention of 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors.

N.H. 'Dreamers' Explore Legal Options for the End of DACA

By Sep 5, 2017

President Trump’s decision to end the DACA immigration policy could affect nearly 400 people here in New Hampshire.

Ron Abramson, an immigration attorney based in Manchester, says he’s been working with clients protected by DACA in the run up to this decision to explore their options.

ICE Orders Deportation for Indonesian Immigrants in N.H.

By & Sep 6, 2017
Nineteen Indonesian immigrants living in New Hampshire received deportation orders Tuesday after checking in at federal immigration offices in Manchester.

The immigrants are undocumented, but check in every month with ICE officials.

Maggie Fogarty, co-director of the New Hampshire program for the American Friends Service Committee, said ICE told the Indonesians to return next month with plane tickets showing a November departure.

Fogarty said immigrants who have been complying with regular check-ins are easy targets for deportation.