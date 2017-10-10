Charitable Foundation Launches $3 Million Effort to Support Mothers and Babies Impacted By Opioids

By 29 minutes ago

Annette Escalante of the state's Division of Health and Human Services speaking Tuesday in Concord.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

The message from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to expecting and new mothers struggling with addiction is simple: help is available, and more is coming.

The Foundation on Tuesday announced a new three-year $3 million grant program, courtesy of an anonymous donor, that will help fund both residential and outpatient programs in the state that support mothers and their babies affected by substance misuse.

“It is our hope that for moms who are struggling with their own substance misuse, that they don’t hide in the shadows, that they take that courageous step, because there are people like our donor and there are people like those in this room, that are waiting to help,” said Tym Rourke, who oversees substance use disorder grantmaking at the Foundation, during a press conference in Concord.  

The opioid epidemic has led to an increasing number of babies exposed in utero to drugs. The results for these newborns can be symptoms of withdrawal, lower birth weight, as well as other complications.

Facilities around the state are struggling to keep up with the demand for addiction services for new mothers, including Rochester’s Hope on Haven Hill. The facility has space for eight women--and eight babies--and keeps a long wait list. Through the Charitable Foundation’s new grant program, Haven Hill executive director Courtney Tanner says it will receive $50,000 to deepen its work.

“How can we support mom so that baby and mom can stay together, bond together, and recover together?” said Tanner.

The Foundation says it has already distributed $600,000 through its first round of grants, including awards to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Families in Transition, and the Cynthia Day Family Center.  

drug abuse
Addiction
Substance Misuse
New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

Related Content

N.H. Police Charge Out-of-State Drug Dealer in Overdose Death for The First Time

By 2 hours ago
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

The state of New Hampshire is going after a high-level drug dealer out of Lawrence accused of causing the death of a Rochester resident.

This is the first time local law enforcement has brought charges against someone out of state in connection with a New Hampshire drug overdose death. 

N.H. Chief Medical Examiner to Retire After 20 Years

By Sep 11, 2017
FILE

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner is retiring after two decades on the job.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center Expanding

By Sep 29, 2017

New Hampshire officials are welcoming an expansion to a substance use disorder treatment center in the northern part of the state.

The Friendship House facility in Bethlehem provides housing, treatment and support services for people suffering from an addiction. Federal, state and local officials are gathering at the site Friday.

There also are Friendship House outpatient satellite sites in Berlin, Colebrook, North Conway, Tamworth and Woodsville.

New Hampshire has one of the highest drug overdose rates nationally.