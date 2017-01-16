Civics Lessons: What Americans Know and Don't Know About Their Government

A recent survey finds most adults are a little rusty on their civics, with three-quarters unable to name all three branches of government -- the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial. That's the lowest showing in some time. We ask why and how much it matters.
Guests:
- Dave Alcox - History teacher at Milford High School. He received a national award for civics teaching in 2013.
- William Dunlop - President of the New Hampshire Historical Society.
- Dianna Gahlsdorf Terrell, Associate Professor, Department of Saint Anselm College. Her research areas includes civics and democratic education; and the social and political contexts of education.