Civics Lessons: What Americans Know and Don't Know About Their Government

A recent survey finds most adults are a little rusty on their civics, with three-quarters unable to name all three branches of government -- the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial.  That's the lowest showing in some time. We ask why and how much it matters.

Guests:

  • Dave Alcox -  History teacher at Milford High School. He received a national award for civics teaching in 2013.
  • William Dunlop - President of the New Hampshire Historical Society.
  • Dianna Gahlsdorf Terrell, Associate Professor, Department of Saint Anselm College. Her research areas includes civics and democratic education; and the social and political contexts of education.
