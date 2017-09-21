Claremont Schools to Consider Anti-discrimination Policies, Teachings

Residents gathered last week for a vigil following news of an alleged lynching-style attack of a young biracial boy in town.
Over the next several months, the Claremont schools will take a closer look at issues of discrimination and bullying in the district. This comes after an alleged racially motivated attack of a young boy in town by local teenagers.

School administrators will look at best practices when it comes to diversity, in addition to how well the district is performing against its broader anti-discrimination goals. Superintendent Middleton McGoodwin said they’ll review curricula as well, to see if there are improvements to be made in terms of how the district handles issues of race and tolerance in the classroom.

“This issue about racism, or how we look at people who are different than us in a very diverse world, we haven’t resolved that issue in our culture,” he said.

He’s met with city officials and local residents as the community looks at other ways to respond to the alleged attack, which took place just before the start of the school year. State authorities are assisting the Claremont police department with its investigation. 

Tags: 
Upper Valley
Claremont
Diversity
Racism

