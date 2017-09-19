Community College System Says It’s Moving Swiftly After Audit Raises Concerns

Earlier this summer, a performance audit carried out by state regulators identified 29 areas of concern in how the Community College System of New Hampshire manages its financial, budgeting and reporting processes.

Those concerns ranged from how the seven schools in the system calculate severance packages, to management of vehicles and the transfer of student credits.

On Tuesday, officials from the Community College System sat in the hotseat before a legislative oversight committee, answering questions about each of the recommendations produced by the Legislative Budget Assistant audit.

“I want to start by saying, we take this audit very seriously, and we are going to learn and improve from it,” Chancellor Ross Gittell told lawmakers.

Gittell said the schools have already addressed and implemented one-third of the audit’s recommendations, and are making rapid progress in many other areas.

Senator John Reagan, a Republican from Deerfield, expressed concern about what he called “redundancies” across the community college system. Trustees for the CCSNH are set to appear before the same legislative committee in early October to discuss their oversight of the $130 million education system, which employs approximately 2,000 people in the state.