Community College System Says It’s Moving Swiftly After Audit Raises Concerns

By 2 hours ago

Chancellor Ross Gittell, along with CCSNH Communications Director Shannon Reid, during a legislative hearing on Tuesday.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

Earlier this summer, a performance audit carried out by state regulators identified 29 areas of concern in how the Community College System of New Hampshire manages its financial, budgeting and reporting processes.

Those concerns ranged from how the seven schools in the system calculate severance packages, to management of vehicles and the transfer of student credits.

On Tuesday, officials from the Community College System sat in the hotseat before a legislative oversight committee, answering questions about each of the recommendations produced by the Legislative Budget Assistant audit.

“I want to start by saying, we take this audit very seriously, and we are going to learn and improve from it,” Chancellor Ross Gittell told lawmakers.

Gittell said the schools have already addressed and implemented one-third of the audit’s recommendations, and are making rapid progress in many other areas.

Senator John Reagan, a Republican from Deerfield, expressed concern about what he called “redundancies” across the community college system. Trustees for the CCSNH are set to appear before the same legislative committee in early October to discuss their oversight of the $130 million education system, which employs approximately 2,000 people in the state.

Tags: 
Education
Community Colleges
NH Politics

Related Content

Digital Divide: Some N.H. Schools Are Not Up To Speed for Online Learning

By 4 hours ago

A new report shows New Hampshire has made big strides in connecting public schools to broadband Internet. But there are some districts in the state who lack access.

Audit Finds Room for Improvement In N.H. Community College System

By Aug 28, 2017
NHPR Staff

A new audit of the state’s Community College system found dozens of areas in need of improvement.

The audit, from the state’s Legislative Budget Assistant, identified 29 different areas of concern, ranging from unclear delineation of powers to conflicts of interests to questionable spending.

Republican State Senator John Reagan requested the audit.

N.H. Community Colleges Recover Lost Wire-Fraud Funds

By Nov 22, 2016
NHPR Staff

The Community College System of New Hampshire says it has recovered most of the $130,000 it lost in a wire fraud incident last month.  CCSNH is still out $6,000, according to Community College spokesperson, Shannon Reid. The system was tricked into paying a fake bill by a scammer last month, but was able to reverse the transfer of most of that money. Reid says other colleges have been targeted in similar incidents, and that CCSNH has developed new security practices since the incident occur