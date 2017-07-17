A Conversation With The New Hampshire State Senate Special Election Candidates

We're talking with the three candidates who want to be the next state senator from District 16. The issues they're talking about impact all of the Granite State, including public education, child protection, taxes, and workforce development.
GUESTS:
- David Boutin - Republican candidate, and former state senator who represented District 16 for two full terms. He also served several terms as a House lawmaker.
- Kevin Cavanaugh - Democratic candidate, and a Ward 1 alderman in Manchester. He is employed by FairPoint Communications and is the assistant business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2320.
- Jason Dubrow - Libertarian candidate, and an engineer based in Dunbarton, where he's been active in town government. He first ran for legislature in 2010.