The Exchange

A Conversation With NPR National Security Correspondent Mary Louise Kelly

By The Exchange 2 hours ago
  • Katarina Price

We sit down with Mary Louise Kelly, NPR's national security correspondent, a beat that has her covering the CIA, the FBI and other intelligence agencies.  We'll look at the year she's experienced following those stories - including this week's Capitol Hill hearings about Russian interference in the presidential election.   Kelly is in New Hampshire this week for the Justice and Journalism series -- a collaboration between NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Law School. 

GUESTS:

  • Mary Louise Kelly - National security correspondent for NPR News. Kelly launched the intelligence beat at NPR in 2004, and has reported on foreign policy and the military in places including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland. 
