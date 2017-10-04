Crews Battle Forest Fire on Kinsman Ridge in Woodstock

Firefighters continue to work to contain a forest fire on the Kinsman Ridge near Woodstock.

One passerby told crews Tuesday night that he saw a meteorite land near the area.

Woodstock Fire Chief John MacKay says it's unclear what started the fire.

"Some gentleman did stop by last night when we were cleaning up here and said the night before he was driving by and he swears a meteor or something come down in front of him and landed at the bottom of this hill," he says.

That is unconfirmed, and may be unlikely. MacKay says he's never heard of a meteorite causing a forest fire.

He says he hopes to contain the fire sometime today. Two helicopters are helping about 40 firefighters from local departments and the White Mountain National Forest. The burn area covers about 25 acres. The chief says it's very steep terrain.

The chief reported no injuries nor property damage. Route 112 remains open.

The Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves did close briefly Tuesday, but only to allow firefighters to use the parking lot as a staging area.

"We're open as usual. The Gorge itself was unaffected," says Jayne O'Connor, President of White Mountain Attractions Association, which operates Lost River Gorge.

Visitors and hikers at the Gorge could still see the smoke rising Wednesday from the nearby ridge.