Cyber Security: How Safe Is Your Personal Information?

Technology is developing more quickly than the security to protect it, leaving the personal information of millions at risk. Your health records, schedule, shopping habits, and more are vulnerable to potential hackers. As the "Internet of things," grows, and more companies collect information on their customers, called big data, how can you protect yourself?
GUESTS:
- Anton Kaska - Senior technology security executive, with more than a decade of experience in cyber security.
- Peter La Monica - Chair of the Computer Science Department at Manchester Community College, where he created the cyber security investigations program. La Monica previously worked with law enforcement in digital evidence, where he investigated cyber crimes.