Related Program: 
The Exchange

Cyber Security: How Safe Is Your Personal Information?

By The Exchange 35 minutes ago
  • Airman 1st Class Greg Nash

Technology is developing more quickly than the security to protect it, leaving the personal information of millions at risk. Your health records, schedule, shopping habits, and more are  vulnerable to potential hackers. As the "Internet of things," grows, and more companies collect information on their customers, called big data, how can you protect yourself?

GUESTS:

  • Anton Kaska - Senior technology security executive, with more than a decade of experience in cyber security. 
  • Peter La Monica - Chair of the Computer Science Department at Manchester Community College, where he created the cyber security investigations program. La Monica previously worked with law enforcement in digital evidence, where he investigated cyber crimes. 
Tags: 
Cyber Security
Data Breach
Internet
Technology
hacking

Related Content

Cyber-Security Consultant Will Check Network at DHHS Following Breach

By Dec 28, 2016
Thomas Fearon

Governor Maggie Hassan says a cyber-security consultant will evaluate the Department of Health and Human Services’ computer network following a data breach that compromised personal information for as many as 15,000 DHHS clients.

'Internet Of Things' Hacking Attack Led To Widespread Outage Of Popular Websites

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

'What Everyone Needs To Know' About Today's Cyberthreats

Even if cybersecurity isn't a subject you think about a lot, the data breach of credit card information from Target and Neiman Marcus customers has probably increased your level of cyber-anxiety.

After DNC Hack, Cybersecurity Experts Worry About Old Machines, Vote Tampering

By Aug 20, 2016

Security experts say that Russian hackers have broken into the computers of not only the Democratic National Committee but other targets as well.