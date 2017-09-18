Dartmouth College Buys 5 Properties Around Rennie Farm

Dartmouth College officials say they've bought five properties around the school's lab waste site.

The Valley News reports the sales have resulted from the college's bid to stabilize a market concerned by fears of contamination. Rennie Farm is where the college's medical school buried thousands of pounds of lab animals about 50 years ago.

The value assurance program, as Dartmouth's real estate initiative is known, allows landowners to apply for reimbursement when they sell their property below market value.

Dartmouth Associate General Counsel Ellen Arnold says the program seems to have calmed neighborhood concerns about Rennie Farm.

Arnold on Friday declined to identify the landowners who had received buyouts from Dartmouth through the program so far.