DCYF Review Identifies Gaps in State's Ability to Respond to Child Abuse, Neglect

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers, whose agency oversees child protective services in New Hampshire, addresses the findings of a review of the state's handling of reports of child abuse and neglect.
An outside review of New Hampshire’s child protective services agency, the Division of Children Youth and Families, identified a number of red flags in how abuse and neglect reports are handled.

Outside reviewers found that many cases reported to the agency were not brought forward for further action, even when the agency’s own assessments found that kids were at high risk of harm.

(Click here to read the full 103-page report on DCYF.)

"We’re not talking about the risk of harm that's on the mild side of the spectrum, " said Jerry Milner, who presented the report on behalf of the Center for the Support of Families, the Maryland-based agency behind the review.

"We’re talking about risk of harm where there are very often significant underlying issues, underlying family dynamics, that in our opinion often place children at a risk of harm where some intervention is actually needed in order to ensure that their situation will not escalate to an immediate or imminent danger kind of situation."

The review also found an agency stretched thin – with not enough staff to handle all the reports it’s receiving, and not enough training to ensure staffers can investigate and respond to incoming cases. (This echoed the findings of an interim report released several months ago as part of the same DCYF review.)

Reviewers also pointed to gaps in state laws defining child abuse and neglect, noting that the language left too much room for interpretation, making it difficult to bring cases forward.

To remedy these and other issues, the reviewers called upon the state to hire more staff and supervisors  who can make sure cases are being thoroughly investigated.

They also say more treatment services are needed, especially around substance abuse and mental health, to ensure that when problems are identified families have somewhere to go for help.

Another recommendation in  the report encouraged the state to move forward with plans to position itself to respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

DHHS Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says a contract with an outside agency to provide round-the-clock coverage is expected to go before the executive council for approval this week — as long as that gets the green light, Meyers says he expects to start phasing in that extended coverage sometime in January.

"We're going to look at phasing it in some high-need areas of the state," Meyers says. "I'll be reaching out to law enforcement in those areas and working with them to ensure a smooth transition, and I hope by early February, mid-February, we'll be able to phase it in even more so."

The review was prompted by the deaths of two separate toddlers — three-year-old Brielle Gage of Nashua, and one-year-old Sadie Willott of Manchester – that raised questions about DCYF’s oversight when red flags were brought to the agency’s attention. Gov. Maggie Hassan announced that the state would pursue a formal DCYF review in October 2015, and a contract with the outside review agency was approved in March.

The review did not directly address either incident, and state officials involved declined to comment on the connection between those deaths and the findings of the report, citing ongoing criminal investigations. Meyers did confirm that the reviewers spoke to law enforcement officials all across the state, including the areas where those incidents took place.

Milner, one of the outside reviewers, said he couldn’t guarantee tragedies like that wouldn’t happen again.

"I’d be a fool to say to you or any other child welfare agency in the country that you’re not going to encounter some of those very difficult situations where children suffer as a result of actions that were taken or not taken," Milner said at the presentation of the report on Monday.

The hope, Milner said, is that the reforms proposed in the report will help DCYF be more proactive, less reactive, in preventing dangerous situations in the future.

Tags: 
DCYF
Child Abuse
DHHS

Related Content

DCYF Caseworkers Raise Concerns About Around-the-Clock Staffing Plan

By Mar 29, 2016
Michael Brindley/NHPR

  A state commission has given the green light to an interim plan that will provide around-the-clock coverage at the state Division of Children, Youth and Families.

The Commission of Child Abuse Fatalities unanimously approved the proposal Monday.

The commission was formed to examine issues within DYCF, which came under scrutiny following the recent deaths of two young children.

The $1.8 million plan re-purposes existing state money to hire 18 new child protective workers and supervisors to cover nights and weekends.

N.H. DCYF Proposes Second Shift To Enable 24-Hour Response To Abuse Allegations

By Feb 29, 2016
Jonathan Cohen via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/78H5Sy

New Hampshire's child protection division is proposing adding a second shift and a new on-call system as a first step toward being able to respond to allegations 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Executive Council Approves Outside Review OF DCYF

By Mar 9, 2016

The vote to hire the Maryland-based Center for the Support of Families to evaluate operations at DCYF was unanimous.

This review will cost $223,000 dollars. It follows earlier reviews by lawmakers and the Attorney General's office.

All that focus follows some big problems at DCYF, including the death of 3-year-old Brielle Gage of Nashua.

Gage died of blunt force trauma in 2014 -- after child-protection workers returned Gage and 4 siblings to their mother and her boyfriend even though the couple faced child-abuse charges.

Lawsuit Against N.H. DCYF Seeks Damages, Greater Accountability

By Oct 20, 2016
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The adoptive parents of two children who were sexually abused are suing the Division of Children, Youth, and Families, arguing the state agency didn’t do enough to protect the victims even after social workers became involved.

The lawsuit also names Easter Seals New Hampshire, a non-profit contracted to provide supervision during parental visits.

UNH Study: Many Unaware of Child Abuse Reporting Laws

By Jul 22, 2016

A new survey from UNH finds that many adults in the state aren’t aware of their legal responsibility to report child abuse.

New Hampshire is one of 19 states with a so-called universal reporting law which requires every adult in the state to report child abuse if they become aware of it. Failing to report can result in a misdemeanor charge.

Manchester Team to Help Children Exposed to Violence

By Jul 7, 2016
Manchester Police Department

 

Children who witness violence in New Hampshire's largest city will be getting help, thanks to a new partnership among police and behavioral health care providers.

The new Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team grew out of efforts by Manchester police to address a troubling realization: Unlike direct victims of crime, none of the more than 400 children who were exposed to violence in 2014 were provided with advocacy or referral services.