DES Proposes Conditions For Burying Eversource's Seacoast Power Line

By 5 hours ago

The DES reservations about the Seacoast Reliability Project center on its underwater portion, shown here in green beneath Little Bay.
Credit Eversource

The Department of Environmental Services has finished a long-awaited report on a Seacoast power line proposal from Eversource.

The DES is recommending the state Site Evaluation Committee approve the 13-mile reliability project – with conditions.

Those center on the potential water quality and sediment effects of Eversource’s plan to bury nearly a mile of cable under Little Bay, between Durham and Newington.

Before the state decides whether to permit the project, DES wants Eversource to test its proposed method, which involves blowing a trench across the bay bottom.

The agency also wants more analysis of an alternative, which would drill under the bay instead.

(Read DES’s full recommendations to the SEC.)

Durham town manager Todd Selig initially helped devise those conditions.

“We’re hopeful it will result in a good project, in the end, that does not harm the environment, that is thoughtful about the scenic impacts … and at the same time ensure the region has the power it needs,” he says.

Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods says in a statement that the utility is still reviewing the DES report.

“We remain committed to a construction plan that minimizes impacts on all environmental resources, including marine resources in Little Bay,” she says.

The next Site Evaluation Committee hearing on the Seacoast project is set for March 14.

Tags: 
seacoast reliability project
Eversource
Site Evaluation Committee
Durham
Department of Environmental Services
Energy

Related Content

Durham Officials Remain Uncertain About Eversource Utility Project

By Jul 31, 2017

Officials with the town of Durham say they remain concerned about a proposal to bury a long-distance power cable across a one-mile stretch of Great Bay.

Demonstrators Highlight Concerns with Proposed Eversource Project on Seacoast

By Jul 12, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

People concerned about a proposed utility project on the Seacoast gathered for a demonstration Wednesday afternoon.

Outside the offices of the Department of Environmental Services in Portsmouth, roughly 20 people held signs showing their support for the environmental health of the Great Bay estuary.

The state's largest utility, Eversource, is hoping to bury a portion of a proposed transmission line beneath Great Bay.

Demonstrators here say that could do permanent damage to the tidal estuary. Eversource maintains it won’t.

Energy Project Faces Skepticism from a Town with a History of Taking a Stand

By Dec 19, 2016
Jason Moon for NHPR

Disputes between utility companies and local residents over new power lines are a familiar story. But on New Hampshire's Seacoast, a version of that story is playing out with a few twists. For one, the power lines would go underwater. And two, they would go through a town that prides itself on its history of opposing energy projects.

Durham Raises Fresh Concerns About Eversource Plan to Bury Power Line Under Great Bay

By Mar 2, 2017

Experts hired by the town of Durham are raising concerns about the potential environmental impact of a proposal to bury a power line beneath Great Bay.

The utility company Eversource is hoping to build a 13 mile transmission line on the Seacoast, burying a portion of it beneath Great Bay.

After residents raised concerns about the environmental impact of burying the cable, the town of Durham hired a consultant to review Eversource’s proposal.