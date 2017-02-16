Despite GOP Majority, N.H. House Votes Down Right-to-Work Bill

The House Thursday voted 200-177 to kill a bill that would have made New Hampshire the first state in the northeast with a 'right-to-work' law.

Despite holding a 50-seat majority, Republicans came up well short of passing a key policy goal.

Right-to-work laws prohibit unions from forcing non-members to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining. It’s opposed by Unions and Democrats.

But in the House, Republican defections doomed the bill. Thirty-two GOP lawmakers opposed Right to-work, including Phil Bean from Hampton.

“This is an intrusion of government. This would be an intrusion inserted on the workplace by this body, if this bill is passed.”

Governor Chris Sununu says he was disappointed by the outcome. Sununu visited House Republicans before the vote to urge passage of the bill, which he sees as an economic development tool.