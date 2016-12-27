DHHS: Data Breach Compromises Up to 15,000 Client Records

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Thomas Fearon

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says personal information for as many as 15,000 clients has been breached.

 

Names, addresses, social security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers were stolen, with some information posted on social media sites.

 

The agency says a patient at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord accessed the information in October, 2015 through a computer in the facility’s library.

 

“This was someone given use of a computer and that computer was configured in a way that the individual was apparently was able to access information they should have not been able to access,” says DHHS Commissioner Jeff Meyers.

 

The agency says no financial or medical records were included, and that the agency is working to notify impacted individuals. DHHS says some information was posted to social media sites in November, but that it was quickly taken down by law enforcement.  

“We obviously regret very deeply that there was any breach of information, and are working very hard to ensure that this situation will never be repeated,” says Meyers.

A criminal investigation into the matter is ongoing. DHHS has set up a toll-free number, 1-888-901-4999, for people with questions about the status of their personal information.

Tags: 
DHHS
Data Breach
Medicaid
new hampshire hospital

Related Content

Executive Council To Vote on State Hospital Contract Amid Suicide Investigation

By Sep 6, 2016
THOMAS FEARON

The Executive Council is slated to vote Wednesday on a contract between the state hospital and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital. The vote comes as an independent investigation gets underway about a former patient's suicide. 

Update: N.H.'s Struggling Mental Health System

By Jessica Hunt Jul 17, 2016

The state is behind schedule in expanding the types of community-based mental health services that keep people out of hospitals and other institutions. The timeline for developing those services was laid out in a $30 million class action lawsuit settlement in 2014 that alleged New Hampshire was violating the civil rights of people with mental illness. We check in on statewide efforts to improve the state's mental health system, what data tells us about the situation, and goals for implementation going forward.


DCYF Review Identifies Gaps in State's Ability to Respond to Child Abuse, Neglect

By Dec 19, 2016

An outside review of New Hampshire’s child protective services agency, the Division of Children Youth and Families, identified a number of red flags in how abuse and neglect reports are handled.

Outside reviewers found that many cases reported to the agency were not brought forward for further action, even when the agency’s own assessments found that kids were at high risk of harm.

Data Breach Could Affect 21K T-Mobile Customers In N.H.

By Oct 6, 2015
Via Glassdoor

The state attorney general says about 21,000 New Hampshire residents who are T-Mobile wireless customers may have had personal data exposed in the recent breach at the Experian credit reporting agency.

According to the attorney general's office, data was used by T-Mobile in credit checks of applicants for its services from Sept. 1, 2013 through Sept. 16, 2015.

It included names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers and other identification.