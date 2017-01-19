At DNC Chair Debate, Buckley Makes Case to Lead National Party

At a debate Wednesday night, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley made his case to lead the party at the national level.

Buckley is one of six candidates vying to be the next chair of the Democratic National Committee who took part in the forum at George Washington University (you can watch the entire debate here).

Following a contentious primary process in last year’s election, Buckley pledged a series of reforms.

"We've got to do a couple things. First, superdelegates: we need to make at the end result, the delegations represent the actual vote of the people in the state, whether it's through a primary or a caucus."

"Two: the scheduling of the debates should not be the purview of just simply the national chair, it needs to be going to the executive committee that's included," Buckley continued. "Three: we need to make sure we never sign a joint fundraising agreement ever again with a candidate involved in a primary."

Buckley has chaired the Democratic Party in New Hampshire for the past decade.

Party leaders will vote on the next DNC chair at a meeting in Atlanta next month.