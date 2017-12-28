Domestic Migration Fuels N.H. Population Growth

New U.S. Census estimates show New Hampshire has achieved its largest annual population gain in more than a decade, though the numbers don't compare to the booming 1980s and 1990s.

For many years, New Hampshire was the fastest-growing state in the Northeast, largely due to people moving in from Massachusetts. But that domestic in-migration slowed in the last decade since the recession.

Census Bureau estimates released last week show the population grew by 7,800 between July of 2016 and July of 2017, a 60 percent increase over the previous year. Migration accounted for nearly all the growth. In the most recent year, the number of people moving in from other states was 4,700 higher than the number moving out.

