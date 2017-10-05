Economist: State Revenues Showing Signs of Leveling Off

An economist says New Hampshire state revenues are showing signs of leveling off.

Greg Bird of the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies says there's been a marked slowdown in the growth rates of four state taxes: business profits, business enterprise, meals and rentals and real estate transfers.

He says the other 15 revenue streams that feed the state's General and Education funds have remained static for the past 2 1/2 years.

Bird says it may signal a decreased ability to deal with unexpected expenses and potentially less likelihood of a significant revenue surplus than it had recently.

Bird analyzed data from the state Department of Administrative Services, which released its September revenue report Tuesday.