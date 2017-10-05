Economist: State Revenues Showing Signs of Leveling Off

An economist says New Hampshire state revenues are showing signs of leveling off.

Greg Bird of the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies says there's been a marked slowdown in the growth rates of four state taxes: business profits, business enterprise, meals and rentals and real estate transfers.

He says the other 15 revenue streams that feed the state's General and Education funds have remained static for the past 2 1/2 years.

Bird says it may signal a decreased ability to deal with unexpected expenses and potentially less likelihood of a significant revenue surplus than it had recently.

Bird analyzed data from the state Department of Administrative Services, which released its September revenue report Tuesday.

Sununu Taps Chief Budget Writer as New Head of Admin Services

By May 3, 2017
Josh Rogers/NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday nominated his chief budget writer Charlie Arlinghaus to lead one of the state's key agencies, the Department of Administrative Services.

New Hampshire Has The Highest Median Income in the U.S.

By Sep 14, 2017
NHPR File

 

New Hampshire had the highest median income of any state in the U.S. in 2016. 

 

According to the latest income data released by the U.S. Census, the state's median household income last year was over $76 ,000, which is 30 percent higher than the national median.

 

The typical New Hampshire household earned $35,000 more a year than the typical household in Mississippi, which is the poorest state in the country.

 

N.H. Unemployment Remains Low as Businesses Struggle To Fill Jobs

By Sep 12, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate, which ticked down to 2.7 percent in August, remains one of the lowest in the nation.

If you are a glass-half-full person, 2.7 percent is cause for celebration, especially when you compare it to where the state was in 2009, when the recession shot the unemployment rate up to 6.6 percent.