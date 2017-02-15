Edelblut Confirmed As Ed Commissioner Despite Concerns From State Board

Frank Edelblut and Gov Chris Sununu talk to reporters after Edelblut's confirmation as Education Commissioner
josh rogers\nhpr

Governor Chris Sununu's pick to be New Hampshire's education commissioner, was approved by the executive council today.

The 3-2 vote confirming Frank Edelblut came a day after the State Board of Education wrote to Sununu expressing reservations about Edelblut's qualifications.

The board of education's letter said the board "shared the public's concerns about Frank Edelblut's qualifications."

Attached to the letter were 57 pages of mostly negative public comments on Edelblut, who has never worked in education but who homeschooled 7 children.

After Edeblut's confirmation,  Sununu and Edelbut told reporters they were eager to work with the Trump administration try to win the  state more flexibility from federal mandates. Both also stressed that much of Edelbut's job will be working within policy parameters set by others.

"Right now, structurally we are in very good shape. We have an excellent structure here in the state of New Hampshire. We just need to be able to have some leadership to implement and I know frank is going to take the bull by the horns."

"And I'm excited to work with the school board, the State Board of Education....because we all have the same goal, which is really making sure the New Hampshire school system is the best that it can be for our students."

Frank Edelblut replaces Virginia Barry, who stepped down last month after 8 years as  Commissioner.

Sununu Consults Board Of Education On Edelblut

By Feb 14, 2017
josh rogers\nhpr

The Executive Council was set to confirm Frank Edelblut at its last meeting, when councilor Andru Volinsky, a democrat who opposes Edelblut, questioned if the Governor had met his legal obligation to "consult" the state board of education about the nomination.

Sununu had spoken with the board's chairman, but decided to postpone the vote until he could meet with the whole board.

Edelblut Pitches Himself As 'The Implementation Guy,' Faces Questions At Confirmation

By Feb 1, 2017
josh rogers\nhpr

With Republicans controlling the Executive Council, Gov. Chris Sununu's pick to lead the New Hampshire Department of Education, former gubernatorial candidate Frank Edelblut is expected to win confirmation. But Democrats pushed Edelblut on his background – he has no professional  experience in education and homeschooled all seven of his children - and core beliefs. 

In Background and Outlook, Edelblut an Unconventional Pick for N.H.'s Top Education Post

By Jan 29, 2017
Michael Brindley for NHPR

It’s been a busy year for Frank Edelblut. First, he rose from political unknown to near-upset in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Now, he’s poised to become the state’s next education commissioner. 

Edelblut’s background and philosophy would mark a significant break from his recent predecessors in that job.