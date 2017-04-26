Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War

The Vietnam War is largely recalled as a mistake, either in the decision to engage there or in the nature of the engagement. Veterans of the war remain largely anonymous figures. Enduring Vietnam recounts the experiences of the young Americans who fought in Vietnam and of families who grieved those who did not return. We talk with author James Wright about the “baby boomers” who grew up in the 1950s, why they went into the military, how they describe serving in “Nam” and their experiences coming home.

GUEST: James Wright is author and editor of several history books and a former history professor at Dartmouth College as well as former Dartmouth College President.