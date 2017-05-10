Ethics Panel Dismisses Complaint Against Sununu Over Waterville Twitter Selfie

A state ethics panel says it's possible Governor Chris Sununu violated ethics rules when he promoted his family’s ski resort from his gubernatorial Twitter account. But the committee says it won’t investigate the issue further — and is taking issue with the New Hampshire Democratic Party for making its complaint about Sununu’s tweet public in the first place.

The Democrats' complaint stemmed from a selfie posted to Sununu’s Twitter account (@GovChris Sununu), which read: “Best ski day! Great to be back at @waterville enjoying the best snow NH has to offer. Everyone should be in the white mountains this weekend.”

The Executive Branch Ethics Committee, in a closed-door meeting on April 24, decided any violation that might have taken place was inadvertent or minimal in nature, and that the issue was “addressed by informal methods.”

The committee did not elaborate on what those “informal methods” were in its letter to the Democratic party, and the governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

Much of the committee's response to the Democratic party's complaint was spent rebuking the party for publicizing its complaint with the media before the committee could review it.

“If the Committee determines that the complaint is within its jurisdiction and may have merit, the complaint will become public,” writes committee Chairman Joseph DiBrigida, “but the statute allows for an initial confidential screening process to weed out complaints that are ‘frivolous, scurrilous, retaliatory in nature’ or clearly without merit.”

Most of the ethics committee’s work is kept secret, because of the confidentiality provisions written into the law and because the committee has almost always opted to dismiss complaints at the first stage of its review.

Of the 46 complaints filed since the ethics committee launched in 2006, all but two have been dismissed without any additional investigation. The two complaints that did proceed were ultimately dismissed before reaching the phase of a public hearing.