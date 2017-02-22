Eversource To Invest $41M To Prune Trees Along Power Lines

Eversource is planning to invest $41 million to prune trees along more than 2,700 miles of power lines in New Hampshire to reduce outages.

Bob Allen, manager of Vegetation Management at the utility, says the lack of rain and snow in the region over the past year-plus has taken a toll on trees, and managing them is even more vital than ever.

Eversource will start tree trimming in about 150 New Hampshire communities this year, including 140 miles of work along roadways in Weare, 100 miles in Manchester, and 85 in Laconia.

The utility says homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property, including keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street.