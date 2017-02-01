Executive Council Postpones Edelblut's Confirmation as N.H. Education Commissioner

By 1 hour ago
  • The five-member Executive Council unamiously agreed to hold off on confirmation of Frank Edelblut for head of state Education Department.
    Paige Sutherland/NHPR

The Executive Council Wednesday delayed the confirmation vote of Frank Edelblut to serve as state Commissioner of Education.

The delay was triggered by questions about whether Gov. Chris Sununu had followed the proper procedure in making the nomination. State law requires the governor to consult with the state Board of Education before nominating a new commissioner; Sununu said he only meet with the chair.

Sununu told the Council it would be “prudent” to hold off on the nomination until he has the chance to meet with the entire board.

Edelblut, who unsuccessfully ran for Governor last year, was grilled by the five-member council this week on his qualifications for the position.

If the council's three Republican counselors stick to their positions, Edleblut will win confirmation.

Frank Edelblut

