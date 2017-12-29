Exeter and Portsmouth Hospitals Hit With Medicare Penalty

By 2 hours ago

Credit sskennel via Flickr Creative Commons

Two New Hampshire hospitals will receive less Medicare reimbursement next year due to relatively high rates of patient injuries and infections.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, the federal government penalizes hospitals that have high rates of what are considered preventable hospital-acquired injuries, such as infections or bed sores.

According to new figures released by Medicare, Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital both scored in the bottom 25 percent nationally, triggering a 1 percent reduction in Medicare payments. This is the second year in a row Exeter Hospital has been penalized.

Officials from both hospitals couldn’t be reached for comment.

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, as well as Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, each faced penalties during the previous three years, but achieved higher scores during the latest Medicare assessment period.

The program is designed to encourage hospitals to focus more attention on preventable conditions, which drive up the cost of patient care.

Hospital industry groups complain that the federal government’s calculations unfairly penalize health care facilities that treat a higher percentage of low-income patients, as well as facilities that do a better job of tracking patient infections. 

Tags: 
Medicare
exeter hospital
portsmouth regional hospital
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

DHHS Proposes Increasing Reimbursements for Rural Clinics

By Nov 25, 2015
Sara Plourde for NHPR

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a policy that would increase Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates for qualified rural clinics that have a shortage of doctors.

The policy also would create the potential for more providers to receive federal and state loan repayment for underserved areas and drive patients to primary care instead of hospitals.

It's called a Governor-Designated and Secretary-Certified shortage area.

Three Hospitals Penalized For Avoidable Infections, Injuries

By Jack Rodolico Dec 19, 2014
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon

Three New Hampshire hospitals will be penalized next year for potentially avoidable mistakes, such as patient infections and injuries.

The federal government claims Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon and Eliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester should have done more to protect people from a list of "hospital-acquired conditions" in 2013. Those conditions include falls, bed sores, and infections from catheters.

As a result, in the fiscal year starting next October, the feds will penalize those three hospitals one percent of their Medicare payments.

Exeter Hospital Partially Evacuated After Staff Members Became Ill

By Aug 11, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Emergency personnel from around the Seacoast responded to Exeter Hospital Friday, where employee complaints of nausea and dizziness resulted in a partial evacuation. At this time, the cause is unknown.

2 Confirmed, 500 Treated For Scabies At Dartmouth So Far

By Jack Rodolico Oct 3, 2014
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Dartmouth-Hitchcock is working to stem the spread of scabies at its Lebanon facility. The infectious but non-fatal skin condition has been found in two people so far.

The first was a patient who arrived at the hospital in mid-August with a number of health conditions. That patient, who’s still in the hospital, wasn’t diagnosed with scabies until late September. Since then one Dartmouth staff member has been diagnosed and treated.