Facing Animal Cruelty Charges, Wolfeboro Woman Asks Judge For Her Dogs Back

By 1 hour ago

Christina Fay, who faces 12 charges of animal cruelty, during a court hearing in Ossipee on Tuesday.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

A Wolfeboro woman accused of animal cruelty says she treated her 75 European Great Danes like they were her own children, and deserves to have them returned to her.

In June, Wolfeboro Police seized the animals from the home of Christina Fay, eventually charging her with 12 counts of animal cruelty. Police allege the dogs were living in filthy conditions, with limited ventilation, and that some of the animals were underfed and lacking necessary medical care.

For the past three and a half months, the animals, which are considered evidence in the ongoing criminal case, have been under the care of the Humane Socie­­­ty.

During a hearing on Tuesday in Ossipee District Court, attorneys for Fay worked to paint a different picture of Fay. They described her dog breeding business as a labor of love.

“It was a lot of work. I miss it more than I can tell you,” said Fay.

Fay testified that she has training as a veterinarian technician and worked for the Bronx Zoo earlier in her career, and says she maintained a strict feeding, watering and exercise regimen for the dogs. Her lawyers argued that photos of her Wolfeboro mansion, which were released to the media by Wolfeboro Police, were intentionally framed to make the home’s condition look worse than it actually was.

“It was a large number, and not one went without excellent care, water, food, and being loved every day,” Fay told the courtroom.

Fay also accused the Humane Society of using the animals as fundraising ploys, including bringing puppies to a public event attended by Governor Chris Sununu.

Prosecutors countered that under state statute, authorities have the legal right to maintain possession of the animals in cruelty cases. They also questioned how Fay could successfully care for 75 animals during weekends, when Fay says she doesn’t have staff on hand to assist her.

The presiding judge didn’t immediately rule on the request. A trial on the cruelty charges is slated to begin later this month.

To Limit 'Puppy Mills,' Sununu Calls for Tighter Breeding Regulations

By Aug 17, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu is backing stricter commercial breeding regulations. The move follows the rescue of 84 Great Danes from a suspected puppy mill in Wolfeboro earlier this year.

Under current state law, anyone who sells more than ten litters of puppies each year, or 50 individual dogs, must register as a commercial breeder. Animal rights activists say that threshold is too high, pointing to Vermont, which requires a license for the sale of just three litters.

Gov. Sununu says tightening the rules would ensure greater safety.

84 Great Danes Rescued From Alleged Puppy Mill In Wolfeboro

By & Jun 19, 2017
Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Officials have uncovered what’s being described as a puppy mill in a mansion in the town of Wolfeboro.

Eighty-four Great Danes were discovered as part of a raid carried out Friday. Investigators say the dogs were living in squalid conditions.

The owner of the house – Christina Fay – was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. She’s free on bail and will be arraigned in August.

Lindsay Hamrick is New Hampshire state director of the Humane Society of the United States, and was part of the team that carried out this rescue operation.

'Pig Scramble' Goes On Despite Protest At Deerfield Fair

By Sep 29, 2017
Lauren Chooljian for NHPR

Evan Bennett has wanted to be in a pig scramble since he was four years old. And now that he’s nine, it feels like he’s been waiting pretty much forever.

He’s watched two of his older brothers get in a pen at the Deerfield Fair, chasing piglets in front of big crowds, trying to shove them into burlap sacks.

This year, Evan finally got his chance. But while he and five other kids scrambled after black, spotted piglets, protesters from around New England greeted fair visitors with signs that called the event “torture” and “animal abuse.”