Family of Man Killed By Haverhill Police Officers Files Lawsuit

The family of a New Hampshire man killed by police is suing the officers who shot him.

WMUR-TV reports that the family of 42-year-old Hagen Etsy-Lennon is suing the two Haverhill police officers who fatally shot him in 2015. Attorneys representing the family claim the officers acted recklessly and that Etsy-Lennon did not pose an eminent threat.

Haverhill Police say two officers approached Etsy-Lennon after he got into a car accident. Investigators say the Canterbury man refused to drop a knife he was wielding as he rushed toward police at which point he was shot.

The state attorney general previously ruled the shooting justified.

A lawyer for the Haverhill Police Department called the lawsuit "unfortunate".