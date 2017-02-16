Family of Man Killed By Haverhill Police Officers Files Lawsuit

  The family of a New Hampshire man killed by police is suing the officers who shot him.

WMUR-TV reports that the family of 42-year-old Hagen Etsy-Lennon is suing the two Haverhill police officers who fatally shot him in 2015. Attorneys representing the family claim the officers acted recklessly and that Etsy-Lennon did not pose an eminent threat.

Haverhill Police say two officers approached Etsy-Lennon after he got into a car accident. Investigators say the Canterbury man refused to drop a knife he was wielding as he rushed toward police at which point he was shot.

The state attorney general previously ruled the shooting justified.

A lawyer for the Haverhill Police Department called the lawsuit "unfortunate".

police shooting

Haverhill Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man In Town Of Bath

By Chris Jensen Jul 7, 2015

A police officer from Haverhill fatally shot a man Monday afternoon in Bath, according to the attorney general’s office.

Neither the circumstances nor the identity of the 42-year-old man was released pending an autopsy. However, the attorney general said two officers from Haverhill were at the scene and more details would be available later today.

AG: Haverhill Officers Justified To Use Deadly Force In Bath Shooting

By Aug 1, 2015
N.H. Attorney General

  The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has cleared two officers in the fatal shooting of a man in Bath earlier this month.

The attorney general's report, released Friday, says still shots captured from the body cameras worn by the Haverhill officers who shot 42-year-old Hagan Esty-Lennon of Canterbury show that he lunged at them with a knife before the first bullet struck him.